STEWARTVILLE — A garage fire Sunday night in Stewartville moved to a house, causing damage to both structures.
The Stewartville Fire Department responded to a call about 9:45 p.m. concerning a structure fire in the 400 block of Second Street Northwest, according to Stewartville Fire Chief Vance Swisher.
When the fire department crews arrived, they found a detached garage which was fully involved. Swisher said a detached garage on the west side and a single-family dwelling on the east side were threatened. The fire was put out at the garage relatively quickly, but it had extended to the house to the east.
Putting out the fire in the house was a challenge, Swisher said, because it was mainly in the attic space, the house is older with no fire breaks built into the design, and the house was undergoing some renovation, which made the work more difficult. Still, the blaze was extinguished by about midnight.
No one was home at the time of the fire, Swisher said. The owner, who lives in Florida, was contacted by the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. The occupant of the house arrived later, but was not able to stay in the home.
Swisher said no one was injured. The cause will be investigated by the state fire marshal. And the blaze caused approximately $50,000 in damage.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office also arrived at the scene to assist 23 members of the Stewartville Fire Department.