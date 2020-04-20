A vehicle was damaged in a late night garage fire Sunday night in northeast Rochester after overhead power lines fell onto it from the heat exposure, according to the Rochester Fire Department. Firefighters were called about 10:50 p.m. to the 800 block of 12th Avenue Northeast for a report of a detached garage on fire, according to the fire department. Crews arrived to find the garage on fire and downed electrical lines that ignited a nearby passenger vehicle. Residents of a nearby home were able to evacuate themselves without incident. Crews were able to knock down the main body of fire, but had to stay at bay until Rochester Public Utilities arrived to kill power to the downed lines. No one was injured. The fire caused damage to the garage, but a partition wall prevented it from spreading to the entire structure.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of shots fired in Cascade Township. Deputies were called to the 700 block of 55th Street Northeast about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. A white car was found with a “significant number of bullet holes in the back of it,” according to Capt. Scott Behrns. The owner of the vehicle was asleep at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.
Two Rochester residents were arrested in Georgia last week in a vehicle that was stolen in Stewartville, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. An 18-year-old Stewartville resident reported on April 2 that a 24-year-old Rochester woman and a 23-year-old Rochester man stole a vehicle the Stewartille woman had borrowed from a relative. On April 17, Rochester police learned that the vehicle was stopped in Thomson, Ga., and law enforcement there arrested the Rochester pair.