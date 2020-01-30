The Rochester Police Department will hold its first Coffee With a Cop event of the year Tuesday.
The event is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Caribou Coffee in the Apache Mall.
Chief Jim Franklin started the program in December 2018 in an effort to further the mission of engaging the public and community while continuing to build up a “bank of public trust.”
Before the first event, Franklin said it brings officers and community members together over a “simple cup of coffee” to discuss issues and learn more about each other.