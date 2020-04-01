During this unprecedented time, our community needs accurate, up-to-date news more than ever before. That's why we've opened up our COVID-19 coverage to everyone regardless of subscription status. But subscriptions do fund our work. Please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription today. Subscribe here.
1 of 3
Personal protective equipment including an N95 mask, nitrile gloves and protective eyewear are standard gear for law enforcement and other first responders. (Contributed photo)
Have an emergency and call 911? Help is still on the other line.
First responders continue to do their job despite the coronavirus pandemic. Many though are taking extra steps to keep themselves, as well as those in need, safe. That starts with dispatcher screening questions.
“When we receive a call for emergency services, the dispatcher will ask the caller about any COVID-19 symptoms that they and/or anyone with the caller may be experiencing,” the Rochester Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on March 20. “These questions are simply to help those taking the call to be better prepared and to respond more effectively.”
Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service medical director Dr. Anuradha Luke and crew supervisor Kate Arms said it won’t just be dispatchers who ask those questions either. When first responders show up on scene, each are likely to ask the same set of questions as well.
“We are going to double and triple check that we've covered all of our bases to keep the community safe as well as ourselves,” Arms said.
Emergency responders also are wearing more personal protective equipment.
Austin Police Chief David McKichan wrote in an email that it was the goal of his department for the public to notice a change in essential services.
“The best way to ensure that can occur is for us to protect our employees,” he wrote. “While we do anticipate possible supply chain issues as personal protective equipment (PPE) is rightly routed first to hospital and EMS networks, we do have an initial stock of PPE on hand for our officers acting in first responder and investigative roles.”
That includes things like N95 masks, nitrile gloves as well as protective eye and face shields.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said his deputies have protective gear such as masks, goggles and gloves, but they are in a limited supply. He said the office is looking at its option to be able to continue to supply those things.
As an added precaution, depuites are also not moving around as much as they normally would, Torgerson said in a video conversation with the Post Bulletin.
"No one should ever be concerned, even in this time, about calling 911 and asking for support and help from us," he said.
McKichan wrote that with the consultation of Mayo Ambulance, the department has slightly adjusted its response to medical calls with suspected COVID-19 symptoms whenever possible.
“This will not affect our time to get on scene for non-urgent medical calls or affect our response to life emergency calls,” he wrote. However, “the public may see officers waiting for Mayo Ambulance to arrive and assess in non-urgent medical calls.”
At Mayo Ambulance, leadership is preparing for an uptick in call volume and has made additions to employee PPE as well as ambulance cleaning protocols. The pandemic also means that as visiting policies at area hospitals become more strict, so do the protocols for bringing family members along in an ambulance.
Making sure employees are physically protected isn’t the only focus. Arms said Mayo Ambulance already has a program that checks in on employee mental health called the resilience program. They are also providing additional snacks to staff as well as a place to change into their uniform, which was normally done at home.
“It's a trying time for our community. It's a trying time for first responders and health care staff and we are all just really doing the best that we can,” Arms said. “I'd just encourage everyone in our community to be kind, compassionate and patient with us.”
If it seems like it takes EMS staff a moment or two longer to get out of the ambulance, it’s because they are putting on their PPE.
“We know there is an emergency, just give us a minute to protect ourselves and protect you so that we can continue to serve our community,” she said. “We are doing the best that we can to keep everyone safe and be able to continue to serve our community.”
Rochester Public Safety Parade Honors Healthcare Workers
Rochester Public Safety Parade Honors Healthcare Workers
Rochester Public Safety Parade Honors Healthcare Workers
Rochester Public Safety Parade Honors Healthcare Workers
Rochester Public Safety Parade Honors Healthcare Workers
Rochester Public Safety Parade Honors Healthcare Workers
Rochester Public Safety Parade Honors Healthcare Workers
Rochester Public Safety Parade Honors Healthcare Workers
Rochester Public Safety Parade Honors Healthcare Workers
Rochester Public Safety Parade Honors Healthcare Workers
Rochester Public Safety Parade Honors Healthcare Workers
Rochester Public Safety Parade Honors Healthcare Workers
Rochester Public Safety Parade Honors Healthcare Workers
Rochester Public Safety Parade Honors Healthcare Workers
WATCH: Healthcare workers salute
WATCH: Rochester healthcare workers salute from first responders