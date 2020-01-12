Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High around 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.