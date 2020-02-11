A former Chatfield man on Monday was ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution and serve five years of supervised release in two Olmsted County District Court cases.
Scott Donald Tester, 30, was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court Monday by Judge Joseph Chase to two concurrent stayed prison sentences and five years of supervised probation. Court records list Tester as having a Minneapolis address. At the time of the incidents he lived in Chatfield.
In June, Tester entered guilty pleas in two cases. In one case, he pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft of a motor vehicle and fifth-degree drug possession.
Tester stole an idling car from a Kwik Trip Gas Station near U.S. Highway 52 North in Rochester around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2018. He was found a few hours later in a parking lot of a bar in the stolen Mazda 3. When police arrested him, they found three baggies of methamphetamine weighing a total of approximately 2 grams, according to court records.
Tester received a 13-month stayed prison sentence and a five-year probationary sentence.
In another case, Tester pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. As part of the plea, four other felony charges and a misdemeanor charge were dismissed. In that case, Tester was arrested on Dec. 29, 2018, after leading police on a brief chase in a stolen 2011 Dodge Ram 1500. During the pursuit, Tester struck two Rochester Police Department squad cars. Tester was eventually arrested at gunpoint. After being taken into custody, he admitted that he “suspected the truck might be stolen” and that he made a conscious decision to flee the officers stating that the “wanted to go out in a fight,” according to the criminal complaint.
On the assault charge, Tester was given a stayed 39-month prison sentence. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $20,448.97 in restitution.