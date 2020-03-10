A former Rochester police officer is facing charges that he allegedly sexually touched a juvenile and was in possession of child pornography.
Joshua Paul Laber, 42, was charged in Olmsted County District Court with second-degree criminal sexual conduct-significant relationship with a victim younger than 16 and possession of pornographic work involving minors.
He made his first appearance in court Monday on the charges where Judge Jacob Allen set conditional bail at $20,000 and unconditional bail at $40,000. Laber's next court appearance is scheduled for April 30.
Rochester police were first alerted of alleged incidents by Olmsted County Social Services after a juvenile reported that they believed there was a camera in a bathroom where they showered at Laber's residence, according to court documents. Court records do not indicate the juvenile's gender or age.
Police were notified of a second report. The juvenile reportedly disclosed to their therapist that Laber had feelings for them and wanted to have sexual contact with them, according to court documents.
A search warrant was executed at Laber's residence in January. During the search, investigators reportedly found a laptop containing multiple pornographic images believed to be child pornography involving girls between the ages of 10 to 12, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators also allegedly found images that appeared to be of the juvenile, fully clothed, taken from behind while they were at Laber's residence.
Police were notified in March that the juvenile disclosed "grooming behavior by Laber, such as touching and commenting" about the juvenile's buttocks, the complaint states. The juvenile also disclosed that Laber would put his hands between the juvenile's thighs.
Laber worked for the Rochester Police Department for almost nine years and was a patrol officer at the time of his resignation.
"Mr. Laber resigned from the police department nearly five years ago," Capt. Casey Moilanen wrote in an email. "The current charges that Mr. Laber is facing stem from conduct that occurred after he resigned from the police department. The conduct alleged in the charges filed against Mr. Laber are absolutely contrary to the department’s mission and core values."