Federal prosecutors announced today that a former Rochester woman working as a U.S. military linguist has been arrested and charged with sharing secret U.S. defense information with a possible terrorist.
Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, was arrested on Feb. 27 in Erbil, Iraq, where she had worked as a contract linguist since mid-December 2019. She was charged with unlawfully retaining national defense information.
The affidavit states that Thompson is accused of accessing 57 secret files related to national defense between Dec. 30, 2019, to Feb. 10.
"These files contained classified national defense information including true names, personal identification data, background information and photographs of human sources, as well as operations cables detailing information the human sources provided to the United States government," according to the affidavit.
Documents were discovered in Thompson's residence that appear to link her to a man affiliated with a terrorist organization, according to the affidavit.
Thompson admitted to passing the national defense information to a co-conspirator, who is from Lebanon.
“While in a war zone, the defendant allegedly gave sensitive national defense information, including the names of individuals helping the United States, to a Lebanese national located overseas,” stated Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “If true, this conduct is a disgrace, especially for someone serving as a contractor with the United States military. This betrayal of country and colleagues will be punished.”
"This case shows the value of cooperation across the U.S. government. Working closely with the Department of Defense, the FBI was able to investigate this willful disregard for keeping national defense information safe and partnered to bring the defendant to the United States from Iraq to face justice," said Acting Assistant Director of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division Robert Wells.
“Today's announcement is a testament to the U.S. government's commitment to protecting the U.S. from the unauthorized disclosure of classified information that can put our country at serious risk of damage -- damage to people and damage to our country's capabilities," Timothy R. Slater, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office said in a news release.
Thompson is scheduled to make her initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in D.C. federal court, according to the Justice Department. If convicted, Thompson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.