UPDATE: An Olmsted County District Court jury deliberated for less than two hours before delivering its verdicts: Guilty on all counts.
Malcolm Woods, 28, was convicted in Olmsted County District Court of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the death of 38-year-old Brandon Arndt at his trailer home at Bob’s Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road SE. He was also convicted of possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence.
The first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic sentence of life in prison as well as an automatic appeal.
Woods had refused to leave his jail cell Thursday morning and the trial continued on without his presence. That also meant that Woods did not testify on his own behalf as he told the jury he would during his opening statement. Woods also was not present to give a closing argument. He represented himself during the trial and did not waive that right despite his non-appearance.
Woods did appear in court for the reading of the verdict. He remained silent as each guilty finding was read and as the first-degree murder conviction was confirmed with a polling of each juror.
Throughout the course of the three-day trial, the five men and seven women of the jury heard from 18 witnesses, including Arndt’s mother, Norma Hanson, and Woods’ half-brother, Darien Klindworth-Woods. Jurors were presented with 65 exhibits, including jail phone calls Woods made shortly after his arrest, surveillance videos from the Mary Brigh Building at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus and autopsy photos.
Jurors were sent to deliberate at 11:35 a.m. after receiving jury instructions and hearing closing arguments from Chef Deputy Olmsted County Attorney Eric Woodford.
Echoing Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Erin Gustafson’s opening statement, Woodford told the jury Arndt’s death was a senseless premeditated execution and that was exactly what the evidence showed.
The murder, Woodford said, was over a completely misplaced desire for revenge based on untrue facts and suppositions.
Woods and family members believed that the hospitalization of their grandmother was a result of Arndt’s actions. During the course of the trial, jurors heard two phone calls Woods made from jail talking about the murder.
“He deserved what he got,” Woods said in a call. “That [expletive] that did my grandmother in? Yeah, that’s what happened.”
But testimony from officers who spoke with Woods’ grandmother proved that not to be the case.
“To the end he was worried about her and cared about her well-being,” Woodford said of Arndt’s actions less than a day before his death.
Woodford said that Woods showed no regret over his actions and in the hours following the murder was “completely callous about what he had just done.”
If found guilty of any of the charges, Woods could be sentenced immediately after the verdict has been read.
Woods' half-brother Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods and cousin Kielah Shanae Parsons also face charges in the death of Arndt.