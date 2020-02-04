Witnesses say Malcolm Woods claimed he was acting on behalf of his grandmother, Rosetta Barnes, when he shot and killed 38-year-old Brandon Arndt.
A Rochester police officer investigating the September 2018 homicide interviewed Barnes. On Tuesday, the officer told an Olmsted County District Court that Barnes was upset to learn Arndt was murdered, calling him a “nice kid” who “did a lot of favors for her.”
“She cried,” Investigator Chris Weber said Tuesday during the second day of testimony in Woods’ trial. “She was very upset.”
Woods, 28, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the Arndt at his trailer home at Bob’s Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road S.E.
The shooting came shortly after Barnes was found unresponsive in her trailer home next door. Family members, including Woods, speculated Arndt had drugged or possibly sexually assaulted Barnes.
Darien Klindworth-Woods, 21, Woods' half brother and co-defendant, who lived in Mankato at the time of the incident, recalled driving to Rochester and visiting his grandmother after she was admitted to the hospital. He recalled Woods and others talking about being upset with someone over Barnes’ condition.
“Just that the neighbor had done something to her,” Klindworth-Woods said during testimony Tuesday. Woods met Klindworth-Woods at Saint Marys Hospital early the morning of Sept. 10, 2018. Woods then had Klindworth-Woods drive him and his half sister, Kielah Parsons, to Bob’s Trailer Court after a stop at a Kwik Trip. Klindworth-Woods said Woods had him park his car. Woods got out of the car, grabbed some plastic bags Parsons had picked up at Kwik Trip and walked away from the car and between two trailer homes.
Klindworth-Woods said he then heard a gunshot in the distance. A short time later, Woods ran up to the car wearing gloves, his feet covered in plastic bags and carrying a semi-automatic pistol.
Woods said he wouldn’t talk about what happened, saying he wouldn’t talk about it in the car.
Later that morning, Woods rode with Klindworth-Woods back to Mankato.
“He told me, ‘I handled what needed to be handled,’ and that the guy was dead,” Klindworth-Woods said.
Klindworth-Woods said he asked Woods why, but Woods didn’t respond, lit a cigarette and then napped in the car during the drive.
Olmsted County Intake Deputy Shantay Loos testified she overheard Woods in March last year telling other detainees that “a mother f--- killed my grandma, and there’s no justice system for that,” so he killed that person.
However, Barnes did not die in the aftermath of that medical emergency in 2018. Investigator Weber interviewed her in her hospital room at Saint Marys in September.
Weber said he specifically asked Barnes if Arndt mistreated her or sexually assaulted her as Woods and other family members speculated.
Weber said Barnes told him she didn’t have any reason to think she had been mistreated or sexually assaulted. Weber said Barnes described Arndt as being helpful to her and other neighbors in the trailer court.
Woods, who is representing himself, asked few questions of the state’s witnesses against him.
In a halting cross examination, Woods implied Klindworth-Woods had a bigger role in the morning incident, asking him if he recalled retrieving the firearm from the trunk for Woods to use.
Klindworth-Woods denied doing that.
Woods also pointed to Klindworth-Woods' misleading interview with law enforcement after the incident in which Klindworth-Woods told lead investigator Jean Valere he had no knowledge of the incident.
Klindworth-Woods said he was fearful of telling police what happened because Woods threatened to kill him and his family and kill Kielah Parsons, Woods half sister and co-defendant who was also allegedly in the car when Woods allegedly shot and killed Arndt.
Testimony in the case continued Tuesday afternoon. However, during a midday break, Woods asked Judge Jacob Allen who is presiding over the proceedings, to recuse himself from the state’s portion of the case. After meeting with his advisory counsel during a midday break, Woods said he would sit through proceedings for the remainder of the day and decide later whether he would return.
“You absolutely have the constitutional right to be present,” Judge Allen told Woods.
Testimony from state witnesses is expected to continue Wednesday.