A hearing on a motion to seal the records of Alexander Weiss was continued Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A motion hearing in Olmsted County District Court was originally scheduled for March 24. A new date has not been set. District Courts across the state have limited the number of court hearings that occur during this time in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.
Weiss was tried twice after pleading not guilty to second-degree murder in the Jan. 14, 2018, shooting death of 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim.
The case was heard by two different juries and each ended in mistrials after neither jury could decide on a verdict. In November, the Olmsted County Attorney's office dismissed second-degree murder charges against Weiss.
Weiss pulled the gun from his vehicle and shot Rahim after a crash involving Weiss’ Subaru and a Chevrolet Cavalier Rahim was driving on 31st Street Northeast near East River Road Northeast in Rochester.
Weiss did not dispute that he caused Rahim’s death, but claimed he acted in self-defense.
Because of the dismissal, Weiss is statutorily entitled to have the case file sealed from public view and the charge expunged from his record, defense attorney James McGeeney said in January.