A Lanesboro man was arrested Saturday night after leading police officers and sheriff's deputies on high-speed chases on two separate occasions.
The case began at 11 a.m. Friday when Rochester police were called to the 1500 block of Third Avenue NE regarding a possible domestic disturbance in a parked vehicle, said Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
When the first officer arrived, he approached the vehicle. A female passenger got out of the car and walked toward the officer, then got back in, and the car drove off at a high rate of speed, Moilanen said. Traveling south on Broadway, the car raced around cars stopped at a red light at Second Street North, and then again at First Street South, where a car waiting at the light was sideswiped.
Police called off the search as the vehicle sped west on Second Street Southwest.
At 11:20 a.m. Saturday, an Olmsted sheriff's deputy on patrol in Stewartville, noticed a parked car at a storage unit in the 2500 block of U.S. 63 North. Because of recent crimes involving storage units, the deputy approached the parked vehicle, which then sped off, said Capt. Scott Behrns, of the sheriff's department.
The car went north on U.S. 63, traveling at speeds of 80 mph. At the exit for Olmsted County Road 16, the deputy called off the chase. The license plate number revealed it was the same car involved in the previous night's chase in Rochester, Behrns said.
Police traced the car and suspect driver to a motel in the 4200 block of West Frontage Road Northwest. Arrested was James M. Kenyon, 21, of Rochester. He will be charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, Moilanen said. The female passenger was not charged.