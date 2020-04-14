MAZEPPA -- The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a horse that was found shot in the head. Deputies were called on April 9 to a rural Mazeppa address for a report of a horse that was killed by a single gunshot to the head. The horse was last seen alive the night before. The sheriff's office is requesting the public to come forward with any and all information regarding this case. Tips can be made directly to the sheriff's office at 651-565-3361.
Members of the Rochester Fire Department were called Monday afternoon to Costco, 2020 Commerce Drive NW, for a report of a refrigeration leak. The store evacuated employees and customers prior to the fire department's arrival. Firefighters used self-contained breathing apparatus while investigating the reported leak and removed the refrigerant product from the building using ventilation fans and other equipment. There were no risks to the public. No one was injured.