BLOOMING PRAIRIE — A fire investigator has been unable to determine the specific cause of a fire that ravaged downtown Blooming Prairie nearly a month ago.
But he but points to a likely culprit, according to a report obtained by the Post Bulletin.
The fire destroyed The Bakery, a two-decade-old business, and damaged an adjoining sports memorabilia and screen-printing shop called Sportstitch. Both businesses were in the heart of the downtown of this 2,000-population southeastern Minnesota community.
The fire investigator, Ron Rahman, concluded that the fire originated in a storage room in the building's basement, and that the "only potential ignition source" in that area was "charged electrical wiring, some of which is 220 volts for the industrial size equipment in the bakery."
But a final determination as to the fire's cause was unable to be made, the report concludes, because of the large amount of debris and structural material from the partially collapsed building.
"The total amount of material was not able to be excavated, which prevented the actual ignition source from being located and determined," the report states.
Two weeks after a fire destroyed one Main Street business and damaged another, it’s still too early to say what the long-term fallout will be on Blooming Prairie, business leaders and residents say.
The report provides new details about the blaze that was first reported in the early morning of Jan. 28 and burned throughout the day as firefighters from a half dozen departments battled to put it out.
Early on, firefighters entered the building in hopes of containing the fire, but retreated as the fire spread into the building's interior walls and snaked to the upper level.
Eventually, a small track hoe was used to bulldoze an opening in the east wall and pull flooring from the main level, exposing the basement. That allowed firefighters to extinguish the fire.
Officials concluded even as the fire burned that morning that the two-story building that housed The Bakery was a complete loss. The structure was built in 1875 and was originally a bank.
The report states that The Bakery's owner, Gregg Fristedt, was working with two of his employees the morning of the fire, making cinnamon rolls, when he smelled smoke around 5:15 a.m.
Fristedt checked the bottom of the oven and saw smoke in it. He turned off the oven. Later, he saw smoke escaping through cracks in the floor. He went to the basement while an employee called 911, the report states. In the basement, Fristedt saw smoke suspended from the ceiling.
He went to the furnace in the back of the basement but saw nothing in the area. The smokiest area was in the center of the basement. He was in the basement for about two minutes before he left.
The fire investigator states that the building's construction contributed to the difficulty of suppressing and extinguishing the fire, which eventually spread throughout the building.
"It became obvious that the interior construction of the original structure was balloon style construction as the fire got into interior walls and traveled upward to the upper level," the report states. "As much as the departments were attempting to extinguish the fire, it was traveling in interstitial spaces and could not be reached by fire streams."