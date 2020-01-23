An Iowa man whom police said eluded police custody after being taken to a hospital was ordered held on $50,000 unconditional bail in Olmsted County District Court on Thursday morning.
Storm Losee Mensch, of Riceville, Iowa, is charged with felony theft, theft of a motor vehicle and fifth-degree controlled substance crime-possession.
Mensch made his first appearance in court Thursday morning on the felony charges. Judge Jacob Allen set unconditional bail at $50,000. He did not set conditional bail. Mensch's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 5.
The 20-year-old was arrested on Jan. 17 after police said he stole a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck from a business parking lot. The son of the owner of the truck had called police that day to report the truck missing. Using the vehicle's OnStar, police were able to determine that it was parked in the Menards off of South Broadway.
Officers went to the truck's location and spoke with witnesses as well as two people found in the truck. Mensch was eventually identified as the driver of the truck. He reportedly told police that the night before, his car went into a ditch in South Rochester, so he and two passengers got out of it. Mensch said he came across the truck in a lot and that the keys were in the ignition, so he took it, according to the criminal complaint.
Police reportedly found a number of small baggies and vials as well as other drug paraphernalia in the stolen truck.
Mensch was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Once there, he told police he had ingested an "8 ball" of methamphetamine and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, according to court records.
"Police were later informed that Mensch had fled from St. Mary's," the complaint reads. "Mensch could not be located."
He was arrested nearly a week later.
Mensch was also cited for possession of stolen property for allegedly stealing a license plate from a vehicle earlier in the month. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge Thursday and was sentenced by Judge Allen to a year of probation and two days in jail. Mensch received credit for two days already served.