Police said an Iowa man they had arrested for stealing a truck walked out of the hospital he was taken to after admitting to ingesting methamphetamine.
Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said 20-year-old Storm Mensch of Riceville, Iowa, had been taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Friday following his arrest in the theft of a construction truck. At the time of his arrest, Mensch reportedly told police he had ingested meth.
Police believe that Mensch stole a 2017 Chevy Silverado from the 6900 block of 10th Avenue Southeast on Friday afternoon. The owner of the truck was able to track it using the vehicle's OnStar and told police it was parked at Menards off of South Broadway, according to Moilanen.
Officers found the truck with two people inside of it, a 22-year-old woman and 18-year-old man. Neither were in the driver's seat. Police determined that a different person, later identified as Mensch, was the driver. He was found in a snow-covered car parked nearby. Officers allegedly found 3.5 grams of meth in that vehicle.
As Mensch was being taken to the jail, he told officers he had swallowed some meth and was taken to the hospital, Moilanen said. Reports were not clear on how the man was able to leave the hospital.
Mensch will likely face charges of theft of a motor vehicle as well as drug charges, according to Moilanen.