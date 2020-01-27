An Olmsted County District Court judge is deliberating Monday morning whether he will allow a criminal defendant to be restrained during his jury trial.
More than an hour’s worth of arguments were made in the case of Malcolm Jammal Woods. Judge Jacob Allen called a recess to review the evidence presented before making his decision.
Woods, 28, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the September 2018 killing of 38-year-old Brandon Arndt. Woods is also facing a charge of possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence. A grand jury returned the indictments on March 14, 2019.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges in May. Woods has been held on $2 million unconditional bail since Oct. 1, 2018.
Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Erin Gustafson, who is co-counsel in the trial, requested that Woods be physically restrained during the trial. In most cases, criminal defendants who are incarcerated at the time of their trial are not handcuffed or shackled in front of a jury, as it is seen as prejudicial.
Judge Allen is also considering the use of a stun belt, a device that would be strapped around Woods' ankle and would give courtroom deputies the ability to give an electric shock in order to restrain him, if needed.
During the hearing Monday morning, two sergeants with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office answered questions about Woods’ behavior in the courtroom as well as during the trip from Olmsted County Adult Detention Center to the courtroom.
A total of 19 exhibits were also presented, including transcripts from five phone calls Woods made at the jail. Woods is alleged to have made threatening remarks in the phone calls, most recently one on Saturday. Woods allegedly said the only reason he was going through with the trial was so that he could beat someone. It is believed that the someone Woods was referring to in the call was co-defendant Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods.
Klindworth-Woods was scheduled for trial to begin on the same day as Woods, but that trial has been continued to a later date. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder -- charges to which he has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on bond since September 2019.
Parsons is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 30 with a trial date of Feb. 3. In November, she pleaded not guilty to two felony second-degree murder charges. Parsons has been held on $500,000 unconditional bail since her October 2018 arrest.
Jury selection is expected to begin this morning.