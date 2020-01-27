An Olmsted County District Court judge ruled Monday that a man charged with murder will be restrained in some fashion during his jury trial.
More than an hour’s worth of arguments were made in the case of Malcolm Jammal Woods. Judge Jacob Allen ruled that Woods would be restrained with a stun belt placed around his ankle during the course of the trial and questioning of potential jurors.
Woods, 28, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the September 2018 killing of 38-year-old Brandon Arndt. Woods also faces a charge of possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence. A grand jury returned the indictments on March 14, 2019.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges in May. Woods has been held on $2 million unconditional bail since Oct. 1, 2018.
Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Erin Gustafson, who is co-counsel in the trial, requested that Woods be physically restrained during the trial over concerns for court security and safety. In most cases, criminal defendants who are incarcerated at the time of their trial are not handcuffed or shackled in front of a jury, as it is seen as prejudicial.
During Monday morning’s hearing, two sergeants with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office answered questions about Woods’ behavior in the courtroom as well as during the trip from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center to the courtroom. A total of 19 exhibits were also presented, including transcripts from five phone calls Woods made at the jail.
Woods is alleged to have made threatening remarks in the phone calls, most recently one on Saturday. Woods allegedly said the only reason he was going through with the trial was so that he could beat up someone. It is believed that the someone Woods was referring to in the call was co-defendant Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods.
Woods did not raise any objections to the motion. He did not speak throughout the morning and did not question the first potential juror of the afternoon. In fact, Woods’ sole interaction with the court proceedings during the course of the day was to stand when the first potential juror entered the courtroom.
Klindworth-Woods was scheduled for trial to begin on the same day as Woods, but that trial has been continued to a later date. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder — charges to which he has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on bond since September 2019.
Parsons is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 30 with a trial date of Feb. 3. In November, she pleaded not guilty to two felony second-degree murder charges. Parsons has been held on $500,000 unconditional bail since her October 2018 arrest.
More than 60 people were called as potential jurors for the trial. Each will be individually questioned. A total of 14 jurors are needed for trial. Jury selection is expected to continue Tuesday morning.