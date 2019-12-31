A Rochester man is being held on $1.5 million unconditional bail after he allegedly fired six shots at a car carrying two people in Southeast Rochester in October.
Aries Nyee Candler, 22, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with first-degree attempted murder-premeditated, possession of a firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, two counts of drive-by shooting and two counts of second-degree assault.
He made his first appearance in court on the charges Monday. Judge Christina Stevens set unconditional bail at $1.5 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10.
Candler was arrested on a warrant Monday by members of the Rochester Police Department.
In the late afternoon of Oct. 29, a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man had been in a Kia Sorrento driving to the man’s residence on Turnberry Drive when a person in another vehicle shot at them.
When interviewed by police, the woman said she noticed a guy speeding past her vehicle and became “super scared” and pulled over her vehicle. She saw the driver of the other vehicle had a gun out and was pointing it at her through his vehicle’s passenger side while he drove past, according to the criminal complaint.
“(The woman) began to duck and saw the suspect vehicle pull in front of them and the suspect began firing,” the complaint reads. (The woman] then backed up her vehicle towards [the 21-year-old man’s) residence.”
The 21-year-old man got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene and stayed in some tall grass until he no longer hear gunshots. A total of six 9mm shell casings were found in the street.
A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the shooting. From the video, police were able to get a description of the suspect, and witnesses were able to provide license plate information. The car belonged to a woman but police had previous contact with Candler in that vehicle earlier that month.
Court documents indicate the shooting might have been over an alleged sexual assault.
In early November, police got a search warrant for the phone belonging to the woman who owned the sedan used during the shooting. Police say they found a screenshot of a text message exchange between Candler and another person in which he admitted to the shooting.
On Dec. 27, Candler was located by police and arrested on an outstanding warrant for a riot incident, also from October.
In 2015, Candler was convicted of first-degree aggravated robbery, which disqualifies him from the use and possession of firearms.