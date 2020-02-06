Jury deliberations began this morning in the case of Malcolm Woods.
Woods, 28, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the death of 38-year-old Brandon Arndt at his trailer home at Bob’s Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road SE. He is also charged with possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence.
For the second day, Woods refused to leave his jail cell, and the trial continued on without his presence. That also meant that Woods did not testify on his own behalf as he told the jury he would during his opening statement. Woods also was not present to give a closing argument.
Woods' half-brother Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods and cousin Kielah Shanae Parsons also face charges in the death of Arndt.
If found guilty of any of the charges, Woods could be sentenced immediately after the verdict has been read.