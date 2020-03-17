Was Glenn Johnson suffering from a mental illness so severe that he didn't know his actions were wrong?
That's the question an Olmsted County District Court jury is being asked to decide today in the second portion of the criminal trial for the man found guilty of fatally stabbing two of his neighbors.
On Monday, the 12-member jury returned three guilty verdicts in the deaths of Eric Alan Flemming, 45, and Phillip William Hicks, 57.
Johnson, 55, was found guilty in Olmsted County District Court of two felony charges of first-degree murder-premeditated and a charge of first-degree murder-with intent-while committing a felony.
The men were stabbed on the evening of March 17 at the Salvation Army’s Castleview Apartments. Johnson was arrested shortly after the incident and had been held on bail ever since. Following the guilty verdicts Monday evening, Judge Lisa Hayne revoked his bail.
Despite the verdicts, the trial did not end there. Johnson and his attorneys argue that he is not guilty by reason of mental illness. Jurors first needed to determine guilt before ruling on whether Johnson is not guilty by reason of mental illness. The trial continued this morning.
“This part of the trial is going to be different,” defense attorney Samuel Shabel told the jurors in his opening statements. “Today you are going to hear the rest of the story. A tragedy involving three men and the system that failed them all.”
Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Brian Hagen told the jury in his opening statements that Johnson knew what he was doing and didn’t care that it was wrong.
Defense witness Dr. Harlan Gilbertson testified that Johnson suffers from schizoaffective disorder with depression and alcohol use disorder both now and at the time of the incident.
Reviewing Johnson’s medical records from 2012 to 2018, Gilbertson said that at the time of the incident, Johnson was prescribed less medications than he had been in the past and that his mental illness was poorly controlled at the time of incident.
Gilbertson testified that it was not always that poorly controlled.
“If you review the medications he was on before, he was doing very well,” he said.
Symptoms of Johnson’s mental illness included hallucinations, paranoia, delusions and hyper-religiosity.
At the time of the incident, Johnson’s mental health had decompensated — something Gilbertson attributed to four factors, including an incident from a month before involving Hicks and Flemming that Gilbertson said proved in Johnson’s mind that all his paranoia and hallucinations were factual.
In his examination, Gilbertson ruled that at the time of incident, Johnson was "laboring under a defect of reason."
It is expected that when the state calls its own witness later this afternoon, Dr. Steven Norton will testify that Johnson was not laboring under a defect of reason at the time of the incident.