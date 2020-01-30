Jury selection continues today in the case of Malcolm Woods.
Woods, 28, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the September 2018 killing of 38-year-old Brandon Arndt. Woods also faces a charge of possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence. A grand jury returned the indictments on March 14, 2019.
Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges in May and has been held on $2 million unconditional bail since Oct. 1, 2018.
He is representing himself in the trial.
Jury selection began Monday afternoon. A total of seven jurors were seated by late Tuesday. Jury selection resumed Wednesday morning. Two additional jurors were chosen on Wednesday. A total of 14 are needed. More than 60 people were called as potential jurors for the case.
There are two other co-defendants in the case.
Darien Klindworth-Woods was scheduled for trial to begin on the same day as Woods, but that trial has been scheduled for a later date. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder — charges to which he has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on bond since September 2019.
In court Thursday morning, Kielah Parsons made a request for a speedy trial. She was originally scheduled to begin trial next week, but it was postponed due to Woods’ trial.
Parsons has been held on bail since September 2018. At her first appearance on the charges, Judge Jacob Allen set unconditional bail at $500,000 and did not set conditional bail. In June 2019, Judge Kathy Wallace set conditional bail at $300,000.
In November, Parsons pleaded not guilty to two felony second-degree murder charges.
During the hearing Thursday, Parsons’ attorney Michael Schatz asked Judge Wallace for a bail reduction. Schatz said Parsons had been moved to the Mower County Adult Detention Center and that grand jury transcripts revealed that she was “clearly the least culpable.” Parsons is not alleged to have pulled the trigger or handled the gun. Schatz said Parsons was intoxicated in the backseat of the car. The defense attorney filed documents with the court that he would use intoxication as a defense in the case.
Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Michael DeBolt argued against any reduction of bail, saying that Parsons remained a serious risk.
Judge Wallace ruled there was “too great of a concern for public safety” regardless of the role Parsons is alleged to have played to reduce bail. A new trial date was not set Thursday morning.