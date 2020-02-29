First-degree murder jury trials aren’t a regular occurrence in Olmsted County District Court. Even less common is having two in two months, but that is exactly what is about to happen.
On Feb. 6, Malcolm Woods, 28, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Brandon Arndt. Arndt was shot in the head shortly after answering his door at his trailer home at Bob’s Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road SE, in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2018. Woods was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In a few weeks, the trial of Glenn Johnson is expected to begin. Johnson is accused of fatally stabbing two of his neighbors on March 17, 2018, at the Salvation Army’s Castleview Apartments. Rochester police responded to the apartment building for a report of harassment by a neighbor. About 10 minutes after officers left, they were called back for a stabbing. Phillip William Hicks, 57, and Eric Alan Flemming, 45, were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital–Saint Marys, where they were both pronounced dead.
One thing the two trials have in common? The process in which a jury is formed.
Minnesota Court Rules Criminal Procedure specifically states that the preferred method for first-degree murder cases is what is called individual voir dire. That means that the judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys all pose questions to a single member of the jury pool out of the hearing of the other prospective and selected jurors. In other jury trials, nearly two dozen potential jurors are brought together in the courtroom and questioned on a variety of topics.
"There are a lot of studies that say people are much more likely to be honest and forthright in answering questions either through asking follow ups about why or questions about themselves personally when it is not done in group settings," State Public Defender William Ward said. "The goal obviously is to get fair and impartial jurors, but the real goal is to determine if there is any bias or prejudice on the people who are going to sit on the trial."
The process is time-consuming but important, according to Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem and Ward.
"It's absolutely necessary," Ward said. "Jury selection is probably the most important thing you can do in a trial. Again, the idea is in theory, fair and impartial jurors, but it really is getting down to the crux of the matter as to what opinions people have formed and the bias of that opinion."
The process of selecting a jury of 12 to 15 people can take two or three days, but Ostrem said it generally takes about a week. In some cases, jury selection process can take longer than the trial.
"It's labor intensive, but the nice thing is, we have that opportunity to be face-to-face with one person," Ostrem said. "We can direct specific questions to them and create a conversation. It is so much more difficult when you have 22 people or 23 people sitting in front of you to have an individual, significant conversation with any of those people."
The preferred method of individual voir dires for first-degree murder trials has been codified in Minnesota since at least the 1930s but may date back to the first U.S. Supreme Court. In Minnesota, a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, so making sure a proper jury is selected is hugely important.
"This is an in-depth analysis of each individual person to give the lawyers a full portrait of that person's background and thinking processes and so it's the optimal way to expose bias and prejudice," said attorney Professor JaneAnne Murray, who is a professor of practice at the University of Minnesota's Law School in the Twin Cities.