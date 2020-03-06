Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the trial of a Rochester man charged with fatally stabbing two people nearly two years ago.
Glenn Roger Johnson, 55, pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court in October 2018 to two felony charges of first-degree murder-premeditated. He has been held on $3 million bail since shortly after the March 17, 2018, incident at the Salvation Army’s Castleview Apartments.
Johnson is also charged with first-degree murder-with intent.
Rochester Police were called to the Castleview Apartments about 6:30 p.m. March 17, 2018, by Phillip William Hicks for a report of harassment by a neighbor. Police reviewed surveillance video, which allegedly showed Johnson popping his head out of his apartment while Hicks knocked on another neighbor’s door.
Johnson and Hicks could allegedly be seen arguing on the video, and the two “lightly pushed” one another. Johnson told the responding officers that if Hicks came back to his door, he would “flatten him,” according to court documents. Officers issued warnings to both parties and left around 7:05 p.m.
Ten minutes later, police received a second call that two men had been stabbed. Johnson allegedly stabbed and killed Eric Alan Flemming, 45, and Hicks, 57, with a pair of kitchen knives. Both men were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital–Saint Marys, where they were pronounced dead.
Jury selection in the trial is expected to take nearly a week as each potential juror will be individually questioned. A larger than usual panel of potential jurors has been called for the trial, and more than two alternate jurors may be seated.
Johnson is expected to present two defenses -- not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness or cognitive impairment.