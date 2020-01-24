Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the Rochester man charged with the September 2018 murder of 38-year-old Brandon Arndt.
Malcolm Jammal Woods, 28, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree murder with intent and possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence. A grand jury returned the indictments on March 14, 2019.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges in May. Woods has been held on $2 million unconditional bail since Oct. 1, 2018.
A Rochester man accused of killing his grandmother’s neighbor is facing a new charge after h…
A Rochester man accused of killing his grandmother’s neighbor is facing a new assault charge…
An Olmsted County District Court grand jury handed up a first-degree murder indictment for a Rochester man accused of killing his grandmother's neighbor.
Woods is representing himself in the trial.
Arndt was found shot in the head Sept. 10, 2018 at the rear door of the manufactured home where he lived at Bob’s Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road SE. Woods, his half-brother Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods and cousin Kielah Shanae Parsons all face charges. The three allegedly killed Arndt over concerns that he mistreated their elderly grandmother who was hospitalized less than a day before Arndt’s death. Police said they spoke with the woman and found no wrongdoing on Arndt’s part.
Klindworth-Woods was scheduled for trial to begin on the same day as Woods but that trial has been continued to a later date. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder -- charges he to which he has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on bond since September 2019.
Parsons is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 30 with a trial date of Feb. 3. In November, she pleaded not guilty to two felony second-degree murder charges. Parsons has been held on $500,000 unconditional bail since her October 2018 arrest.