AUSTIN — Two juveniles are being held in Mower County Jail after an attempted robbery Friday night.
At 10:45 p.m. Friday, Austin police responded to a report of an armed robbery attempt in the 600 block of Third Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived at the scene, they met a 61-year-old male taxi driver who reported that while he was waiting to pick up a fare, he was approached by two male subjects, according to a statement from Austin Police Chief David McKichan.
One of the males brandished what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money, then the male struck the victim in the face with the gun. The pair then fled the scene without getting any money from the victim, McKichan said.
While investigating the scene, officers noticed a doorbell camera at one of the residences near the robbery. Reviewing the video from the camera, officers found that it had captured elements of the robbery. Officers then used video and footprints in the snow to locate an address in the 600 block of Second Avenue Northwest, where they believed the suspects had holed up, McKichan said.
Officers set up a perimeter around the suspect's home and soon apprehended a male, 15, who left the residence. The male resembled one of the suspects from the robbery. Also, a BB gun that resembled a real handgun was found on his person. A second male, not resembling one of the suspects, later left the residence. Finally, a third male, age 17, exited the building. The 17-year-old resembled the second suspect.
Both juveniles were transported to a juvenile detention facility and are awaiting charges, McKichan said.