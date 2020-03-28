VIOLA -- When the Elgin Fire Department was paged to a fire in Haverhill Township Monday evening, Fire Chief Craig Ziebell recognized the address.
One person was injured in the fire and multiple homes north of the site evacuated.
Olmsted County officials had notified the Elgin Fire Department last year that the abandoned 22-acre parcel of land at the 4600 block of 70th Ave. NE was a state-designated brownfield site with multiple health and environmental hazards.
The fire Monday is still under investigation. Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies, who arrived first on the scene assisted the injured man and later evacuated residents north of the site where the smoke was drifting.
During the response, Ziebell, aware of the hazardous materials that had been posed at the site, kept firefighters from getting too close to the fire to enter the smoke.
“Even though they’re protected to some degree with their turnout gear, they’re not immune from what might be in that smoke,” he said. “It could stick to the gear and cause problems later.”
He pointed to the high cancer rates among firefighters. If it had been an occupied home and not an abandoned site, firefighters would likely take a more aggressive approach to the fight the fire.
Olmsted County began a process to take ownership of the land from the state, which acquired the land via delinquent taxes from Calvin Penz in 2017.
Leaking petroleum tanks, barrels of other fluids, batteries and discarded generators were strewn between asbestos-laden buildings, according to Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The plans for the site are to lease the south portion of the property to People’s Energy Coop for use as a solar energy farm, county and state documents show.
The MPCA helped the county draft a plan to minimize public health risks at the site, including removal of the leaking petroleum tank.
Ziebell said his department had previously responded to a fire at the property and noticed there were obvious hazards on the property.
Nonetheless, when a structure on the land was engulfed in flames, the threat to public and first responders’ health was heightened, he said. Firefighters were able to stay south of the fire. Eyota and Rochester fire departments assisted at the scene. Firefighters responding with a Rochester tanker truck were trained in hazardous material response and assisted other firefighters at the scene, Ziebell said.
Being paged to a fire at an abandoned property raises some flags for Ziebell anyway. With no electric or gas service to a property, but something creating ignition arouses suspicions and concerns before he even arrives.
“Buildings don’t start on fire by themselves,” Ziebell said. “When they’re abandoned buildings, we know somebody is probably out there doing something they’re not supposed to do.”
The injured man was taken by ambulance and transferred to an air ambulance and taken to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment. An officer from the state fire marshal’s office arrived on the scene Tuesday to investigate the fire. The cause is still under investigation.
The property was acquired by Carlton Penz in 1944 for agricultural production use. In 1956, the U.S. Air Defense Command’s 808 Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron used the property for use as a warning station. In 1957, some of the site buildings were used for a juvenile detention center auto mechanic education program. In 1986, the property was foreclosed and then reacquired by Carlton Penz in 1992 and acquired by Calvin Penz the next year.
Before the property was forfeited due to unpaid taxes, MPCA conducted a site reconnaissance. They found leaking containers, solid waste and asbestos. The MPCA ordered the previous owner to clean the site, but noted in a report to Olmsted County there was no evidence he complied with that order. The property was tax-forfeited to the state June 2017.