A portion of a federal lawsuit filed by a Lanesboro hemp farmer against the Minnesota Department of Agriculture will continue on after a federal court judge dismissed multiple claims he brought.
Luis Hummel and his company, 5th Sun Gardens LLC, filed a civil suit in U.S. District Court of Minnesota on May 30 against the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, its commissioner and three named officials as well as two unnamed individuals.
The Department of Agriculture filed a motion to dismiss on June 21 and a hearing was held in September on the matter. On Jan. 2, Judge Patrick J. Schiltz granted part of the dismissal request and denied another part.
“We are thrilled. This is a big victory for Luis and the hemp industry in general,” said Jason C Tarasek, Hummel’s attorney. “This is the first time to our knowledge that a court has said that a farmer has a protected interest in a license to grow hemp in Minnesota, so that is momentous and it means a lot of Luis and it means a lot to the hemp industry.”
Hummel's procedural due process claims continue. Those claims in which Hummel sought monetary damages were dismissed.
“The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is pleased that the judge dismissed most of the claims as meritless," Allen Sommerfeld, MDA senior communications officer, said in a statement. We continue to stand by our work in the Industrial Hemp Pilot Program.”
A traffic stop, then a revocation
In January 2019, the MDA issued Hummel a license to grow and process industrial hemp as a participant in it’s pilot program. In March of that year, a Fillmore County sheriff’s deputy seized some of Hummel’s hemp products during a traffic stop of someone who was taking Hummel's CBD hemp products to another location to be sold.
Those products, which included wax and vape tips, were found to have delta‐9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentrations far in excess of the 0.3 percent maximum concentration allowed by program guidelines and federal and state law.
The county informed MDA of its findings, which prompted MDA to revoke Hummel’s license and ordered him to destroy his current crop. Upon learning of the revocation in May 2019, Hummel invoked his right to due process and demanded an evidentiary hearing, but that demand was denied. The federal lawsuit was a result of that denial.