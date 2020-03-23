The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Rochester Fire Department responded to a report of a detached garage fire Sunday evening in the 5600 block of Cambridge Hill Road Southeast in Marion Township. No one was injured in the fire, but it caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Behrns said the 52-year-old homeowner was grinding a metal step in the garage and a spark or ember may have ignited a nearby woodpile.
The Rochester Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a 21-year-old man was found dead in his motel room Saturday morning. Police were called to the Motel 6 around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a possible medical call. Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the 21-year-old man was in town as part of an out-of-state construction crew. The man had “marks on his body that led police to investigate this further.” Police are waiting on an autopsy to determine cause of death.
A 21-year-old Rochester man was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, fourth-degree criminal damage to property, possession of stolen property. Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said Diangelo Johnson was arrested after he allegedly broke into a 19-year-old woman’s apartment, threatened her with a gun, assaulted her and damaged some of her belongings.