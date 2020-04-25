"People are seeing the highways are more open and automatically think it's the new Minnesota Autobahn," Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson told the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
The issue isn't just limited to the county. As the weather gets nicer, it is not uncommon to see more speeding, but Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said patrol is seeing speeds significantly higher than normal.
Throughout the state, 78 citations for speeding over 100 mph have been issued from March 27 to April 13, Christianson said. During that same time frame last year, 22 citations were issued.
In southeast Minnesota, 17 citations were issued for speeds over 100 mph from April 1 to April 24.
"That is fairly high," he said. "Usually we only have two or three a month and we are already at 17 this month."
The fastest speed recorded was a person driving at 120 mph on U.S. 52, north of Rochester.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has documented a decrease in traffic volumes since the stay-at-home order went into effect on March 27. Christianson said traffic volumes have been down at some times more than 50%.
Despite the decrease in traffic, Christianson said there has been an increase in fatal crashes. From March 16 to April 21, there were 35 fatal crashes compared to 24 in 2019.
And just because there is less traffic doesn't mean there aren't fewer troopers on the road stopping speeding drivers.
"We still have the same number of troopers out there today as we did several months ago," Christianson said. "We have not changed any type of staffing on the road ways."
County roads may be getting a few added patrols. Torgerson said Friday morning that he was meeting with staff to finalize ideas and plans to possibly redirect some sheriff's deputies who had previously worked areas like the court or government center to the roads.
Speeding isn't just a Minnesota problem, either. Road & Track reported earlier this month that the New York-to-Los Angeles Cannonball record was broken when the trip was reportedly made in 26 hours and 38 minutes.