The Rochester Police Department issued an advisory Wednesday afternoon that a man who is registered as a level 3 sex offender moved to the Campus Drive area.
Joshua Lee Jones, 35, moved to the vicinity of Campus Drive Southeast in Rochester on Feb. 25, according to information provided by the Rochester Police Department.
Jones is described as a white male, 6 feet, 3 inches, with hazel eyes, brown hair and a large build.
“Joshua Jones engaged in sexual contact with a known female teenager. Contact included sexual touching and penetration. Force was used to gain compliance,” according to a news release from the Rochester Police Department.
There will be no community notification meeting.