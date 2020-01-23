A Lewiston man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning in a crash on Interstate 90 in Dover Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded at 7:49 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on westbound I-90. A 2001 Chevy Tracker was traveling westbound when it went through the center median and collided with a 2019 Volvo semi-tractor traveling eastbound.
The state patrol incident report provides no information on how the collision occurred. The road did have snow/ice on it.
The driver of the Chevy, 35-year-old Thomas James Rodengen, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries, according to the state patrol report. The report indicates that Rodengen was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Volvo, 57-year-old Vladymyr Anatoliyov Kozub of Hallandale Beach, Florida, was uninjured. Kozub was wearing a seat belt.