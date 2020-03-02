A 35-year-old man is being held on $15,000 conditional bail on charges that he forced his way into a Rochester apartment and assaulted two people.
Richard Martin Souhrada, whom police said is homeless, was charged in Olmsted County District Court Monday morning with felony first-degree burglary-assault a person in building and two counts of gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault. At his first appearance, Judge Jacob Allen set conditional bail at $15,000 and unconditional bail at $30,000.
Souhrada's next court appearance is scheduled for March 11.
Rochester police were called around 8:10 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 600 block of 19th Street Northwest, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. A 66-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were at home when they heard someone trying to get into their apartment. When the resident opened the door, he found the man, later identified as Souhrada.
Souhrada allegedly told the residents that they were being evicted and needed to leave. When the 66-year-old man attempted to shut the door, Souhrada allegedly pushed himself in and assaulted the man. The husband and wife were able to calm Souhrada, who then left the apartment, according to Moilanen.
The 66-year-old man suffered minor injuries. Neighbors reportedly detained the man until police arrived.