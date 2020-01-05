A Stewartville man is facing multiple felony charges after he crashed into a woman's car while she was waiting to make a turn.
James Leslie Wilder, 47, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony charges of second-degree assault, harassment-third or subsequent violation in 10 years and domestic assault. He is also facing gross misdemeanor charges of criminal vehicular operations and driving while under the influence of alcohol. Judge Christina Stevens set conditional bail at $80,000.
Rochester police were called around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of 12th Street Southeast and Third Avenue Southeast for a report of a crash with injuries.
A Volkswagen Passat, driven by Wilder, drove into the back of a Ford Fusion driven by a 24-year-old woman. Both cars had heavy damage.
A witness police that he was stopped at the light and saw in his rear view mirror that the Passat was coming up fast in the turn lane and saw it strike the Fusion. The man pulled his car out of traffic and went to check on both drivers and found Wilder yelling at the woman. The man got between Wilder and the woman so "nothing would happen," according to court documents.
Wilder allegedly yelled at another person who inquired if the woman was OK.
The woman told police that the incident started earlier at a Kwik Trip where the two had met up so Wilder could give the woman gas money she was owed. While the two were talking, Wilder allegedly took a swing at the woman. She walked away from him and when Wilder got into his car, the woman returned to hers and drove off, according to court documents.
Wilder allegedly followed the woman and at times pulled up next to the woman's car, causing her to veer off the road a bit, according to the complaint. The woman decided to go to the police station and while waiting to make a turn, Wilder reportedly struck her car from behind.
Police gave Wilder a breath test at the scene and at the Olmsted County Adult Detention. Court records indicate that shortly after the crash Wilder tested at a 0.088 and at the jail at 5:47 p.m. he blew a 0.21.
Wilder's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 14.