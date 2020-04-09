A 39-year-old man was ordered held on $20,000 conditional bail after he allegedly choked a woman with nunchucks after biting her in the eye.
Rory Lindsay Deer, 39, whom police say has no permanent address, was charged Thursday morning in Olmsted County District Court with domestic assault by strangulation, a felony. Deer was also charge with two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.
At his first appearance, Judge Lisa Hayne set conditional bail at $20,000 and unconditional bail at $30,000. Deer's next court appearance is scheduled for April 21.
Rochester police were called about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Crisis Receiving Unit in Southeast Rochester for a report of an assault. Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old woman in a blood-stained white shirt with teeth marks below her right eye and a ¾ inch laceration on her eyelid, according to court documents.
The woman told police she went to La Crosse to pick up Deer after he called asking for a ride to Rochester to go to detox. The women brought Deer to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, but he refused to get out of her car, according to court documents.
She then brought Deer to the Crisis Receiving Unit, where he again refused to get out of the car. While she parked in the lot there trying to talk Deer into going into treatment, he reportedly started “acting crazy,” court documents indicate.
Deer allegedly wrapped his nunchucks around the woman’s neck and pulled her towards him. The woman told police she was not able to breath. Deer then bit the woman on the eye, court documents state.
The woman thought Deer was going to bite her eye out and was screaming and telling him to stop biting her. Deer told the woman to calm down and then fled from the vehicle, court documents state.
Deer was found by police in the wooded area near the Crisis Receiving Unit and was taken into custody without incident.