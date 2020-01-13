A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly threatened someone with a knife who admonished him for trying to break into a vending machine.
Rochester police were called around 7:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Center Street West, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.
A 21-year-old Kasson man reported that he was walking in that area when he saw a man trying to steal from a vending machine with a knife. The Kasson man told the other man that he shouldn't be doing that and then was threatened with a knife, according to Moilanen.
Police were able to identify a suspect using surveillance footage of the incident.
Jose Delgado was arrested around 8:40 p.m. at the Warming Shelter. He is charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony threats of violence-reckless disregard terror.
He made his first appearance on the charges Monday morning, where Judge Kathy Wallace set conditional bail at $5,000 and unconditional bail at $40,000.