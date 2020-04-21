A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly threatened to blow up a gas station in northwest Rochester.
Police were called late Monday night to the Holiday Gas Station on 37th Street Northwest for a report of a man at a gas pump threatening to blow up the station, according to Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm.
When officers arrived, they recognized the man as 29-year-old Yol Chadack, Ohm said. Chadack was reportedly standing with a gasoline nozzle in one hand and a lighter in the other.
After a short negotiation between Chadack and officers, Chadack put the nozzle back and was taken into custody without incident, Ohm said.
Police said Chadack did not give a good indication on motivate for the incident. A clerk at the gas station told police he saw Chadack standing outside holding a gas nozzle and when he approached Chadack, Chadack said he was going to blow up the station, according to Ohm.
The clerk went back inside, called police and manually shut off the gas pumps.
Chadack made his first appearance Tuesday morning in Olmsted County District Court on felony threat of violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Judge Jacob Allen set unconditional bail at $10,000.