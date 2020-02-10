A Rochester man was arrested Saturday after police said he broke into a Northwest Rochester phone store using keys to the store and stole cellphone boxes.
Rochester police were called to the AT&T store at 2824 41st NW around 11:45 p.m. Friday for a report of a burglary, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.
Investigators were able to determine that a man, later identified as Terrell Payton, had been in the store earlier that day to apply for a cell phone. While in the store, the man took a set of keys, according to Moilanen.
Payton reportedly returned hours later, entered the store and stole cellphone boxes. The boxes did not have phones in them but had ear buds and charging cables, according to Moilanen.
Surveillance cameras captured the incidents.
Police executed a search warrant Saturday at Payton's residence in the 5300 block of Kingsbury Place Northwest. Inside the home, officers allegedly found the phone boxes.
Payton, 33, was charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony third-degree burglary.