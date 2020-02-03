A 60-year-old man was arrested Friday night in downtown Rochester after he pulled a switchblade in a fight with another man, a Rochester police officer said.
Chris Caffes, who is homeless, and the other person were seen by police officers pushing and swearing at each other in front of Dooley's Pub, 255 1st Ave. SW, Rochester at around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
At a certain point, Cafes drew a switchblade and pointed it at the other person, a 33-year-old Rochester man. A police officer was able to grab hold of Caffes before he could harm anybody, and Caffes was placed under arrest.
Caffes was found to have 121 grams of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine and three oxycodone pills on him. A BB-gun was also found in his possession He faces second-degree assault and fifth-degree controlled substance charges, as well as a charge related to the switchblade.