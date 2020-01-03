A Rochester man was arrested on drug charges after police were called about yelling coming from the man's apartment.
Rochester Police were called around 11:45 p.m. Saturday to an apartment in the 1300 block of Third Avenue Southwest for a potential domestic incident, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.
A caller told dispatchers that they heard yelling and screaming coming from a nearby apartment and said there had been previous incidents in that residence.
When officers arrived, they found a man sitting inside a small black car. The officer reported smelling marijuana and when he used his flashlight to look into the car, the man got out and began running away from the area, according to court documents.
The man, identified as Norwood, was stopped trying to enter the apartment where the person who called 911 believed an assault was occurring.
During a search of the vehicle and Norwood, officers allegedly found approximately 1.8 lbs of marijuana and more than $3,000 in cash.
Norwood was charged with two felony counts of fifth-degree controlled substance possession as well as felony fifth-degree drug sales and misdemeanor fleeing a police officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. He made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Friday morning where Judge Christina Stevens set conditional bail at $5,000.
At the time of the incident there was also a warrant for Norwood's arrest, according to Moilanen.