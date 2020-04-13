A 21-year-old man was arrested twice last week for allegedly stealing two vehicles.
Storm Mensch, whom police say is homeless, was arrested on April 10 after leading Rochester police on a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
A 53-year-old Rochester man called police about 6:10 p.m. April 9 to report that his car had been stolen from the 500 block of Third Avenue Southeast sometime that day between 5:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. The keys to the vehicle had been left in the ashtray, according to Moilanen.
About 1 p.m. April 10, an officer spotted the vehicle and recognized Mensch. The office tried to pull over the vehicle, but Mensch reportedly kept driving, sometimes crossing into oncoming lanes of traffic, before abandoning the vehicle in 1000 block of First Avenue Southeast, according to police.
Police were able to locate Mensch, who allegedly faked a seizure when officers went to arrest him. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys and then to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.
He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer on foot and reckless driving.
On April 8, Mensch was arrested around 9:45 a.m. in the 300 block of 23rd Street Northeast. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm wrote in an email that Mensch was found in the driver's seat of a ½-ton pickup that had been reported stolen earlier that morning from the 1800 block of Assisi Drive Northwest.
He made his first appearance on a felony theft of a motor vehicle charge on April 9 where Judge Lisa Hayne ordered Mensch be released on conditions, according to court records.
According to court records, Mensch was charged three times in Olmsted County District Court in January. He was charge with felony theft of a motor vehicle and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree controlled substance crime for a Jan. 17 incident.
On Jan. 23, Mensch pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of stolen property and was sentenced to a year of probation.
He was also charged with felony fifth-degree drug possession and misdemeanor giving a peace officer a false name/date of birth/identification for a Jan. 22 incident, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to those charges on March 6.