A Rochester man was arrested and another cited by police for allegedly assaulting three men Friday.
Faruq Omar, 26, was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Sharmake Omar, 27, was cited by Rochester police with three counts of fifth-degree assault.
Police were called to the 2900 block of Charles Court Northwest about 4:30 p.m. Friday for a report of an assault. The incident allegedly began after Sharmake Omar threw a rock at a car and then assaulted the 16-year-old driver, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.
A 21-year-old man stepped in to aide the 16-year-old and Faruq Omar reportedly pulled a knife on the man. The 19-year-old brother of the driver was also assaulted.
When officers arrived, Sharmake Omar reportedly told them the 16-year-old had been driving too fast and almost hit his son. Faruq Omar was located by police in the 5300 block 56th Street Northwest and arrested.
Faruq Omar made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Monday morning on two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of threats of violence-reckless disregard terror, and a single count of riot-second-degree-armed with a dangerous weapon. The five charges are all felonies.
Judge Lisa Hayne set conditional bail at $10,000 and unconditional bail at $25,000. Omar's next court date is scheduled for May 6.