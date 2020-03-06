A Rochester man was hospitalized early Friday after he was reportedly stabbed in the face.
Rochester police said a 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following an altercation in the 800 block of West Center Street.
Police were called to the residence about 3:55 a.m. Friday for a report of a fight. Alcohol is believed to have been involved the incident, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. Police arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree assault.
The incident remains under investigation.
