A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm or ammunition in an October shooting at a local fast food restaurant.
George Earl Oliver, 28, pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court on Jan. 3 to felony possession of ammo/any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. Oliver turned 29 on Jan. 7 while being held on $75,000 conditional bail. He has been held since his arrest on Nov. 5.
A second man, Luke Benson Giwa, 20, was charged with two felony counts of aiding and abetting second-degree assault. Judge Lisa Hayne set unconditional bail at $150,000 and conditional bail at $75,000. Court records indicate Giwa posted non-cash bond on Dec. 9. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 16.
Police said Oliver was involved in an Oct. 23 incident at Kentucky Fried Chicken, 717 12th St. SE. Two 16-year-old males were injured. According to police, a teenager and his friend were at the fast food restaurant getting food and were sitting in a car when someone appeared at the window of the car and started shooting. One of the teenagers was shot in the leg and the other suffered a graze wound.
Investigators found three spent shell casings, a mixture of Sig and Blazer brand ammo, at the scene of the shooting.
Police later learned that one of the injured teenagers had been involved in a fight with the alleged shooter at a gathering at China Hall on Sept. 28, according to court documents. The teen reportedly "beat the s--- out of" Giwa, the complaint states.
Oliver was working security at China Hall the night of the fight, which court records indicate was part of a larger "riot incident." Oliver told police that he was jumped by unknown males.
In the weeks between the shooting and the arrests of Oliver and Giwa, police gathered surveillance footage from at least two places. Police also executed a search warrant at Giwa's residence, where they reportedly found an empty box of Blazer 9 mm ammunition under Giwa's bed.
A gun magazine was also found in the residence, and a second magazine was found in a vehicle in the driveway, according to the complaint.
While officers were executing the search warrant, Oliver pulled up to the house and police briefly detained him for questioning before allowing him to leave. He was later arrested at his place of employment.