OWATONNA — A 20-year-old Owatonna man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with a stabbing at the Owatonna Walmart.
Officers from multiple agencies were called just before 10 a.m. to the store at 1130 Frontage Road W, according to a news release from the Owatonna Police Department. In addition to Owatonna police, members of the Steele County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded.
A 37-year-old man was taken to Owatonna Hospital by Mayo Ambulance before being taken to another medical facility for treatment.
The extent of the man's injuries has not been released, but are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police. The man's identity was not released.
A 20-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. That man's name was also not released.
The incident is under investigation.