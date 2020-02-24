Rochester police and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man believed to have stolen a vehicle from downtown Rochester and then fled police.
The incident started in Rochester outside of the Rochester Community Warming Center where police said the 24-year-old man damaged and then stole a 2002 Infiniti. The man may have also assaulted a woman who was in the vehicle.
Law enforcement believes that incident may have been domestic related, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns.
A concerned citizen followed the vehicle, which headed south on U.S. Highway 52 from Second Street Southwest. Deputies located the vehicle westbound on Interstate 90, west of the U.S. Highway 63 interchange, according to Behrns.
The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over using the squad's lights and sirens. The man slowed slightly and then slowed again before pulling over at least 2.5 miles after the deputy's lights and sirens were activated, according to Behrns.
The driver refused to get out of the car and told the deputy to shoot him. The deputy waited for other responders to arrive before attempting to approach the man but the man put the vehicle in gear and drove off, Behrns said.
Deputies did not pursue the man. Behrns said law enforcement knows who the man is but do not know where he is located. He could face charges of motor vehicle theft, criminal damage to property and fleeing in a motor vehicle.