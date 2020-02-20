A March trial date has been set for a Rochester woman charged in the September 2018 murder of 38-year-old Brandon Arndt.
Kielah Shanae Parsons, 35, pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court to two felony second-degree murder charges in the death of Arndt at his trailer home at Bob’s Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road SE.
A pretrial is scheduled for Match 12 with an expected jury trial date of March 16. A February trial date had been set for Parsons but it was postponed. Co-defendant and relative Malcolm Woods had his trial.
Parsons has been held on bail since September 2018. At her first appearance on the charges, Judge Allen set unconditional bail at $500,000 and did not set conditional bail. In June 2019, Judge Kathy Wallace set conditional bail at $300,000.
Her attorney, Michael Schatz, has said in court that grand jury transcripts revealed that Parsons was “clearly the least culpable” of the three charged in the incident. Parsons is not alleged to have pulled the trigger or handled the gun.
Woods, 28, was convicted in Olmsted County District Court of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent as well as possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He is currently serving his sentence in St. Cloud.
A jury trial for Darien Klindworth-Woods, 21, is scheduled for June.