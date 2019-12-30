MAZEPPA — A pickup rolled in a ditch east of Mazeppa in the early hours of Saturday morning, injuring the diver.
Dustin Donald Wiebusch, 43, of Mazeppa, was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram west on Minnesota Highway 60 at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday when his vehicle left the road, entered the ditch on the north side and vaulted over 421st Avenue. The vehicle then rolled, coming to rest on its roof, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. Alcohol was involved in the crash, the report states.
Wiebusch was transported via Mayo One air ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life-threatening injuries, the report states. No update on his condition was available.
The Mazeppa Fire Department, Zumbrota Ambulance and Wabasha County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.