AUSTIN — The father of a 2-year-old Milwaukee girl who was found dead in a ditch days after her mother was murdered is charged in Mower County with the girl's death.
Noelani Robinson's body was found on March 15, 2019, by an off-duty Department of Public Works employee off the highway about 15 miles north of Austin, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said last year.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety clarified that the location was about a mile north of Blooming Prairie. It is believed the girl's body was placed there on March 10.
Her father, 35-year-old Dariaz Higgins, of Miami, was charged in Mower County District Court on Thursday with second-degree murder in connection to her death.
A 2-year-old Milwaukee girl who was found dead in a ditch in rural Steele County died of homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Friday.
Higgins was arrested on March 13 in Milwaukee for the March 11 shooting death of 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and wounding one of her friends. Robinson was Noelani’s mother.
When interviewed by police, Higgins reportedly told officers he was at an Austin motel when the girl died after falling off the toilet. He allegedly said he wrapped the girl's body in blankets and left her on the motel room floor by the bed for a couple of days.
Higgins said he put the girl's blanket-wrapped body in a ditch because he knew she "was dead and that she had been dead for a couple of days and that he could not travel with her," the complaint states.
Higgins is in custody in Wisconsin and is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Sierra Robinson, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Robinson’s friend.
Higgins is also charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety for injuries a neighbor allegedly suffered during the incident, according to a report from CBS 58 News.
An autopsy found that Noelani died from non-accidental blunt-force trauma and that she suffered multiple blunt-force injuries to her head as well as multiple blunt-force injuries to her extremities, according to the complaint.
The injuries that contributed to her death did not match the Higgins' version of events.