A Michigan man could be facing charges in at least two counties after police said he assaulted a man, stole his vehicle and crashed it into a number of other vehicles.
Rochester police were called around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a vehicle stolen in the 5900 block of Bandel Road Northwest, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. A 32-year-old Rochester man reported that he got into his 2012 Honda Odyssey when another man jumped into the passenger seat and started to assault him. The Rochester man did not know the person who got in the van
Fearing for his own safety, the Rochester man got out of his van. The other man then drove off in it, according to Moilanen.
About 30 minutes later, the van was stopped by law enforcement after being involved in "multiple collisions," Moilanen said. Members of the Goodhue and Dakota Counties Sheriff's offices as well as the Canon Falls Police Department assisted in the incident. The man, later identified as 26-year-old Saah Harris, of Grand Rapids, Mich., was arrested following a short foot chase.
Rochester police were sent a photo of Harris, and the Rochester man whose van was stolen positively identified Harris as the man who stole his van.
Harris could face charges in Olmsted County for allegedly stealing the van and first-degree robbery, Moilanen said. The Goodhue County Jail Roster Report states that Harris was booked into the jail on suspicion of fleeing in a motor vehicle.